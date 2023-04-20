Veterinary Emergency Group celebrated the grand opening of its first Virginia hospital in Falls Church this week.
The new pet clinic at 7500 Leesburg Pike, Suite 11, offers emergency care in veterinary medicine, including surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays and more. The office also offers some features not normally available at veterinary hospitals.
When an owner calls VEG, they speak with a licensed veterinarian at no cost. And instead of waiting in the lobby, triage begins “as soon as they walk in the door, even before filling out paperwork,” said Dr. David Bessler, VEG founder and CEO, in a statement.
Owners are allowed to stay with their pet through all stages of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.
VEG is open for pet emergencies 24/7, holidays included. The hospital has an open floor plan that allows owners “to have freedom of movement and to see life-saving heroics up close,” the company said in a news release.
“A pet parent will never wait and worry in a lobby at VEG,” said Laura de Armas, medical director for Veterinary Emergency Group in Falls Church.
Founded in 2014, VEG operates 43 hospitals, two of them in Washington, D.C. and the others in California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania. For more information, see veg.vet.
