Dr. Thuy-Anh Melvin, a head and neck surgeon and physician leader at the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, has been appointed physician in chief of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern Virginia service area.
Melvin began her new role Jan. 1.
In the position, Melvin oversees about 550 physicians and the medical care provided to more than 295,000 Kaiser Permanente members. She also leads clinical operations across Kaiser Permanente’s 13 medical centers, as well as its 24/7 virtual care. In 2022 Kaiser Permanente opened Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge and the new Springfield Medical Center.
“Dr. Melvin is an exceptional physician and leader," said Dr. Richard McCarthy, executive medical director for Kaiser Permanente, Mid-Atlantic States. “She puts patients front and center in our practice and will lead operations to continually increase quality and service in the care we provide."
Most recently, Melvin served as the chief of head and neck surgery and Mohs (skin cancer) surgery in Northern Virginia. She also led Access and Service. She replaced Dr. Cheryl Keys, who retired after leading the service area since 2017 and practicing as an ophthalmologist for 33 years with the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group.
“I am so proud to be a physician and leader with Kaiser Permanente and to provide the highest-quality medical care in the nation to the community I grew up in,” Melvin said.
Melvin was born in Washington and raised in Vienna. She studied biomedical engineering and applied mathematics at Johns Hopkins University and earned her medical degree from University of Virginia School of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency training in otolaryngology head and neck surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Melvin joined the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in 2012 as a head and neck surgeon, where she continues to perform surgery and treats both children and adults.
The Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, founded in 1980, has more than 1,700 physicians spanning more than 60 subspecialties. Together, the medical group serve approximately 827,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia at 35 area medical centers, plus several community hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.
