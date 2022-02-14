A developer wants to bring 19 new townhomes to Prescott Avenue in Manassas, just outside Old Town.
The attached townhouse development would take the place of three single-family houses at 9207, 9211 and 9213 Prescott Ave.
The property owner, Manassas native James Alexander Wilson, originally proposed to build 24 housing units at the site, but submitted a new rezoning application to the city’s Community Development department in December.
Wilson is asking that the 1.54 acres be rezoned to the downtown mixed-use designation. The city’s Comprehensive Plan places the site – just off of Centreville Road – as part of the Mathis area, calling for mixed-residential land uses as well as “supportive” commercial development.
“The Mathis area provides an opportunity for a variety of high-quality residential neighborhoods – small lot single-family homes, townhouse units, and mid-rise multifamily units within walking distance of Downtown and the VRE station,” the comprehensive plan reads.
Each unit would include a parking garage, with additional off-street parking included as well. Six of the townhomes would front Prescott Avenue, with the rest behind them and the whole property screened with a variety of trees, according to the developer’s application.
Wilson did not respond to InsideNoVa’s request for comment.
In his application, he projects that the development – called Wilson Junction – would bring 61 new residents and that construction would create 39 temporary jobs.
In 2021, the three properties were assessed at $1.1 million total, and Wilson estimates that the total assessed value once built would be over $7.8 million, with each unit assessed at roughly $414,000.
The application does not include any proffers to the city, and Community Development Director Matt Arcieri said the proposal is still under staff review.
Once it gets a recommendation from staff, it will move to the Planning Commission before going to the City Council for possible final approval.
“Wilson Junction is located just over a quarter mile from downtown businesses and just over a half mile from the VRE, which puts it within walking distance of these areas,” the application reads. “The townhomes along the frontage of Prescott Avenue will face Prescott Avenue with access in the rear to mimic the character of a downtown neighborhood.”
Last spring, when Wilson first made a proposal for 24 homes on the site, a small group of nearby residents sent a letter to the city’s land use committee saying that the proposal did not “preserve, protect, and enhance the Quarry Road and Prescott Avenue Neighborhood and Downtown.”
The committee made a number of suggestions to Wilson to improve his application and told him to try again.
“I was born and raised in Manassas; I graduated Osbourn Park high school in 2006, and have enjoyed many nights in Old Town’s establishments … and have been truly enamored by the direction Old Town has taken with development and support for the local business,” Wilson wrote to the committee at the time.
According to city property records, ALP Investments – which Wilson’s LinkedIn profile says he owns – bought two of the parcels in 2013 for $464,000. In 2020, he bought the third for $457,000.
