Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a double-digit lead in Virginia, according to a Washington Post poll released Thursday, while more than half of registered voters say they plan to vote before Election Day.
The poll, conducted by the Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, found that 52% of likely voters already have or will vote for Biden, while 41% already have or will vote for President Donald Trump. Just 3% said they would vote for the Libertarian party ticket, and 4% remain undecided.
The numbers are generally in line with results in earlier statewide polls and show Biden running stronger in Virginia than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did in 2016, when she defeated Trump by about 5 percentage points to win the state's 13 electoral votes.
The poll also found that 20% of registered voters in the state have already voted - either in-person or by mail - and another 33% plan to vote before Election Day. Early in-person voting began Sept. 18 and ends Oct. 31, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by election day, Nov. 3.
Of those who plan to vote early or who already have, 59% said they will do so in person, 28% said they will mail in their ballot, and 13% said they will drop off their ballot.
The random telephone survey was conducted Oct. 13-19, and 1,001 registered voters were questioned. Among the 908 likely voters who responded, the margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points, meaning that Biden's 11-point lead is outside the margin of error.
The poll found even stronger support for incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking a third term. Warner leads Republican challenger Daniel Gade by 57% to 39% among likely voters.
After Biden wins and business owner's tax rate jumps to 62% and the new green deal forces the price of gas to over $6.00 a gallon these idiots are going to regret that they didn't keep a winner like Donald J. Trump in office.
Fake, The only idiot I see is you. You are delusional and ignorant to spew your crap which will never happen. We have a loser in Donald J. Trump:
-5-time draft dodger
-hide a deadly disease that has killed over 213,000 Americans
-has a secret bank account in Russia
-has never said anything negative about Putin. though he has bounties on our military personnel heads (3 Marines killed?)
-lies about every and anything
-insults Gold Star families
-insults deceased people (John McCain and John Lewis)
-sleeps in a separate bedroom from his wife (family values...NOT)
-paid off hookers while married
-has a deplorable base of idiots who follow him (You Fake)
derek005 do you need to go ask your mom to get you a juice box before you have to get back to your middle school Zoom call?
