Virginia’s gubernatorial race is nearly tied with 41% of likely voters supporting Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% supporting Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to the latest statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.
This is a substantial tightening of the race since September, when McAuliffe led 43% to 34% among likely voters.
With only one week until the election and the gubernatorial race in a dead heat, independent and discontented voters will likely decide who will be the next governor of Virginia, pollsters said. Independent voters have increasingly identified with Youngkin (37%) rather than McAuliffe (31%), a 6-point increase for Youngkin and a 6-point decrease for McAuliffe since September.
Additionally, 10% of likely voters remain unhappy with either candidate. Of those, discontented voters identify more as Democrats than Republicans (11% and 8%, respectively), bringing into question the effect that third-party candidate Princess Blanding might have.
The poll is based on landline and telephone interviews from Oct. 9-21, with a representative sample of 808 adults living in Virginia. It has a margin of error of 5.03%. When considering likely voters only, the poll has a margin of error of 6.44%. This means McAuliffe could have anywhere from about 35% to 47% support, and Youngkin anywhere from about 32% to 44%.
Regionally, Youngkin made the biggest gains this past month in Tidewater, where he now leads McAuliffe (38% to 34%), a seven-point improvement for Youngkin since last month’s poll. Youngkin also took the lead in the northwest region of the state (41% to 37%), where the candidates had previously been tied. McAuliffe held his leads in Northern Virginia (53% to 31%) and south-central Virginia (43% to 35%), while Youngkin held his lead in the western part of the state (51% to 30%).
In Northern Virginia, McAuliffe's lead has narrowed significantly from 56% to 23% in the September poll. President Joe Biden was scheduled to campaign for McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday night.
According to likely voters, the top issues facing Virginia’s next governor are “the economy” (27%), “public schools” (20%) and “COVID-19” (19%). Voters trust Youngkin more than McAuliffe to handle the economy (48% to 40%), and McAuliffe more than Youngkin to handle public schools (45% to 42%) and COVID (45% to 39%), according to the poll.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican Winsome Sears has closed the gap on Democratic opponent Hala Ayala of Prince William County over the past month. Ayala now has the support of 36% of likely voters, while Sears has 35%. In September Ayala held a 3-point lead.
The lack of a third-party candidate in the lieutenant governor race does not dismiss the impact of discontented voters on such a tight race, pollsters said. Of the 16% of likely voters who are still unhappy with either candidate, more are Democrats than Republicans (20% to 11%, respectively).
The same trend exists for the candidates in the contest for attorney general. Democrat Mark Herring, seeking his third term, leads 39% to 35% over Republican Jason Miyares, among likely voters. However, Miyares has gained ground each of the past three months while Herring has lost ground.
The tightening margins between both candidates could be affected by discontented voters. Of the 14% of those surveyed who still do not favor either candidate, more describe themselves as Democrat then Republican (16% to 8%, respectively).
With all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates up for election this year as well, control of the chamber is as heavily contested as all three statewide offices. Likely voters slightly prefer Democrat party control over Republican party control in the House (43% to 42%), with Republicans gaining 3 points since September.
Enthusiasm may play a critical role in deciding close contests. Among likely voters, 87% of Republicans say they “definitely will” vote compared with 74% of Democrats and independents. Additionally, 82% of Republicans said they would vote for Youngkin if the election were being held today versus 76% of Democrats saying the same for McAuliffe.
These close races in Virginia highlight a divide among citizens on their views about the direction of the state. Virginians are evenly divided when asked whether the state is “headed in the right direction” or “on the wrong track” (46% for both). The divided electorate seems to also be affecting their views of Gov. Ralph Northam. Less than half (46%) of Virginians approve of the job he is doing, a 5-point drop since August.
“The poll reflects a tightening of the race for the three top offices,” said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder. “The number of voters unhappy with either candidate for governor and the decrease in Northam’s approval rating is noteworthy,”
However, Virginians are not divided on their views about the nation. Less than 1 in 3 Virginians reported feeling that things in this country were “headed in the right direction” (30%), while almost two-thirds reported feeling that things in this country “were on the wrong track” (65%). This is also seen in President Joe Biden’s job performance ratings. Over half of Virginians (54%) disapprove of the job Biden is doing leading the country (a 7-point increase since August) while 41% approve (a 10-point decrease since August).
For the full poll results and analysis, visit https://rampages.us/commonwealthpoll/
(2) comments
Oh, and did you notice there is no comment section on the article: “Biden coming to Pentagon City to stump for McAuliffe today“. I wonder why? Let’s Go BrainDead!
Another article towing THE PARTY line. Pretend the voting is close, so when they dump the FRAUDULENT BALLOTs (or extra DemonRAT “votes” on a thumb drive) and JUST squeeze out another STOLEN election, the Commies can feign amazement and wail denials of any ”funny business”. “Harumph, Harumph, Harumph! Those darn Republicans are DARING to point out we CHEATED…AGAIN! How DARE they! They are Domestic Terrorists! Harumph!”
