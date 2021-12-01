Prince William County has completed the first phase of construction on a massive upgrade to its animal shelter.
The county’s Animal Control Bureau began moving into the west wing of the Animal Services Center on Nov. 23.
The $16.7 million project will replace the former animal shelter on Bristow Road, which officials have said was donated to the county in 1975.
The old shelter was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, will be 25,760 square feet.
The project has progressed after hitting a snag last year after construction bids came in well over budget. The Board of County Supervisors eventually approved additional funding to move the project forward.
Matt Villareale, the county’s director of facilities and fleet management, said the contractor was given a 30-day extension because of weather and other unforeseen circumstances, but construction is otherwise on schedule.
Phase one accounts for about 20,000 square feet and will have space for 48 cats and 24 dogs, with additional rooms available to isolate sick animals. Over Thanksgiving week, staff moved animals into the facility.
Only the lobby and training room areas of the new facility are currently open to the public. Adoption services will resume in that portion but will eventually be housed in the east wing as part of the second phase.
Phase two of construction will have nine rooms, including space for an additional 28 adoptable cats and 24 dogs. It also will include three rooms for small mammals, birds and reptiles.
Construction is expected to wrap up in the spring.
