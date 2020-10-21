Prince William County's next middle school now officially has a name: Potomac Shores.
The School Board voted unanimously on the name at Wednesday's meeting after Potomac Shores Middle School rose to the top in a community survey. Other popular suggestions included Cherry Hill and Hilda M. Barg, the longtime Potomac District Supervisor and native of the Cherry Hill peninsula.
The $64.1 million Potomac Shores middle school will open in the fall of 2021.
Some students zoned to attend Potomac Middle and Graham Park Middle will be reassigned to attend the new middle school. Graham Park Middle is projected to have a student enrollment that is 24.5% over capacity in 2021-2022 without the new middle school opening.
(1) comment
Potomac Middle School and Potomac Shores Middle School are the same with the exception of shores expect a lot of people to accidentally put the wrong address in the GPS the first day of school for sixth graders and people new to the community. Hilda M Barg Middle School was the better choice and would honor a tremendous women and her service to the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.