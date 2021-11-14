Dr. Andrew M. Jacks has been named principal of The Nokesville School, Prince William County Public Schools announced last month.
Jacks replaces Eric Worcester, who previously was named supervisor of talent, growth and development in the county school system’s Office of Professional Learning.
Jacks had been principal of Ashland Elementary School since 2010 and before that was an assistant principal at Buckland Mills Elementary School since 2006. He started his teaching career in the county school system in 2001 as a fifth-grade teacher at Kilby Elementary School.
“I'm really excited to join and serve The Nokesville School community,” Jacks said. “I will work hard to ensure that every single child makes progress and has the success and support they need in school. I will also continue to connect and grow positive relationships within the school team and with families.”
Jacks earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and early childhood development from Grove City College, his master’s degree in educational leadership and supervision from George Mason University and his doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
He also was named National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals in 2018.
