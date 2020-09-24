A new ramp from Route 28 south to Interstate 66 east is set to open Friday morning.
Drivers on Route 28 South will stay to the right to access I-66 east using the new ramp, located prior to the traffic signal and two left-turn lanes that drivers currently use, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.
The new ramp is one of several major traffic pattern changes happening this year in the I-66 and Route 28 Interchange area as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Upon the opening of the new loop ramp, the current two left-turn lanes and the spur ramp from southbound Route 28 to I-66 east will be permanently closed to allow for construction of new northbound Route 28 thru-lanes and additional ramps for the redesigned interchange. The traffic signal on Route 28 at I-66 will also be removed at that time.
Drivers should use caution and follow roadway signs when traveling in this area.
The current ramp from Route 28 north to I-66 east will close Saturday and be replaced by a new, temporary ramp about 250 feet farther north on Route 28.
As part of this traffic pattern change, travel lanes on Route 28 north and on the ramp from Route 29 (Lee Highway) south to Route 28 north will be shifted slightly.
This traffic pattern will be in place while the new northbound Route 28 thru-lanes and additional ramps for the redesigned interchange are constructed. Drivers should use caution and follow roadway signs when traveling in this area.
The new Route 28 and I-66 Interchange will improve traffic flow on I-66 and Route 28, and provide access to and from the future I-66 Express Lanes. The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes, which span from I-495 to Route 29 in Gainesville, are expected to open in December 2022.
