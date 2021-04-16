A new ramp from Route 28 South to Interstate 66 East is set to open Saturday morning in Fairfax County.

Drivers on Route 28 South will stay to the left to access I-66 using the new ramp, which is one of several major traffic pattern changes being implemented as part of the redesign of the I-66/Route 28 Interchange for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The current loop ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 East will close around 10 p.m. tonight, Friday, April 16, and remain closed through mid-October 2021 to allow for continued construction activity, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Traffic from Braddock Road traveling to I-66 east will continue farther south to the exit for Route 29 North, stay to the right for Route 28 North, and then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

To implement this traffic pattern change, drivers should expect the following, weather permitting:

Friday night, April 16

Around 9 p.m., Route 28 South will be reduced to one travel lane between Braddock Road and Route 29 for crews to implement a traffic shift. All lanes on Route 28 South will reopen by 5 a.m.

Around 10 p.m., the loop ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 East will close. Traffic will continue farther south to Route 29 North, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., eastbound Braddock Road will be closed at Newton Patent Drive. To reach Route 28 South or I-66 West, Braddock Road traffic will be directed to travel west on Braddock Road, turn right on Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 South and I-66 West.

Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 South will be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 29 Centreville, turn left at the traffic signal on to Route 29 North, then follow signs to Route 28 South.

Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., there will be brief stoppages of traffic on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, the new ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 East will open. Drivers on southbound Route 28 will stay to the left to access the ramp to I-66 East. Drivers on eastbound Braddock Road traveling to I-66 East will be directed to continue farther south to the exit for Route 29 North, stay to the right to Route 28 North, and then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

Drivers should always use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction zones.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

The new Route 28 and I-66 Interchange is expected to improve traffic flow on I-66 and Route 28, and provide access to and from the future I-66 Express Lanes. The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes, which span from I-495 to Route 29 in Gainesville, are expected to open in December 2022.