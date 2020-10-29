The Manassas Economic Development Authority has opened two new CARES Act-funded grant programs for small businesses in the city in advance of what some city leaders expect to be a challenging winter.
The first program is similar to a round of funding the city handed out earlier in the year, just with a more inclusive application criteria. The city will accept applications until Dec. 1, with priority given to those who haven’t previously received CARES funding, for $2,500 for any business of 50 employees or fewer that can show losses or expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the previous round, a business had to show losses of 35% or greater and eligibility was limited to business with 30 or fewer employees. A portion of the $400,000 allocated went unused.
“If this virus didn’t cost you $2,500 in lost revenues or changes to the way you do business, whether that’s deep cleanings or masks or sanitization or PPE … I’m going to be shocked if it isn’t everybody,” said Economic Development Director Patrick Small. “We’ve all been impacted in one way or another.”
With another $150,000 allocated, the authority can provide up to 60 grants. Small said 50 applications have already been filed. If the city receives more than 60, a lottery system will be used to select recipients.
Separately, the city has allocated $150,000 for matching marketing grants. Any business that commits $1,500 of its money can receive an additional $3,000 to help with marketing. Previously, the city had turned all the marketing money it would have spent on festivals and other events toward campaigns urging support for the city’s small businesses. But those were broad. This money will instead be used to advertise for particular businesses, as long as any marketing comes with a small plug for the city itself.
“It’s whatever media the business chooses to use,” Small said. “I have a number of people running radio advertisements, people who want to do collateral materials, whether that’s something that a sales rep leaves behind in a business or piece that goes inside a ValPak or other print media.”
Others, he said, have used the money for digital advertising.
At a council work session last week, there was some disagreement on how to best spend the additional $300,000 that the Economic Development Authority had to disburse. Small said the authority had explored the option of a program similar to one implemented in the District of Columbia, in which restaurants could receive grants specifically tied to winter-proofing outdoor dining areas with coverings and heaters. But council members opted for something that would help more businesses.
“Winterization really only impacts one segment of our economy, which was the restaurants and, specifically, those restaurants that have outdoor dining,” Small said.
Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky and Councilmember Mark Wolfe said they preferred to spend the remaining money on the marketing program because it required businesses to put “skin in the game.”
Councilmembers Ian Lovejoy and Theresa Coates Ellis said they wanted to give money directly to businesses in need. With business slowdowns expected to coincide with a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and the cold weather affecting outdoor dining, officials said they expected local businesses to continue to feel the impact of the global pandemic.
“I think this is going to be a hard time coming up,” said Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.