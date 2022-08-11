With the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching, Prince William County Public Schools leadership says the division has hundreds of teaching positions still vacant, and some teachers tell InsideNoVa that if things don’t improve this school year, even more could exit the profession.
In a message to the school system community last week, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said administrators are “working to fill 318 school-based instructional openings,” but the system’s regularly-updated online job board showed other needs as well.
According to the portal, the division is looking to fill 440 certified positions – a category that includes teachers, counselors, learning specialists and more. Of those 440, 110 of the openings are for special education. At this time last year, the school system reported having about 150 teaching openings. In the run-up to the 2019-2020 school year, there were fewer than 100.
“PWCS is looking forward to welcoming back more than 5,700 instructional staff and nearly 900 new instructional hires … It is important to keep in mind that we have added more than 170 instructional positions to our Fiscal Year 2023 budget to better serve our students,” McDade said in her message.
“Our division’s fervent goal is to work resourcefully and diligently toward a highly qualified teacher in every classroom, and we continue to remain hard at work in filling our remaining vacancies in a highly competitive market amidst a national teacher shortage.”
The system’s budget features historic pay increases for almost every position, with teachers seeing an average 7% raise from last year. But so far those raises – matched by several nearby school divisions – haven’t translated into fully-staffed classrooms.
Some schools are missing more instructors than others. Fitzgerald Elementary School in Woodbridge, for instance, is looking to fill 17 of its 62 teaching positions and one PALS tutor, according to the job board. Many of the listings are for “temporary” 195-day assignments – the length of the school year – and list little more than a bachelor’s degree and “at least one year of successful experience working with students” as the necessary qualifications.
School staffing shortages, as they were at the start of last year, are far from unique to Prince William. School divisions around the Washington region have reported difficulties retaining staff and hiring for vacant positions. There is no up-to-date data on teacher openings nationwide, but reporting from across the country indicates that school systems are having a particularly difficult year in terms of staffing.
At the same time, nationwide job resignation rates are up across almost every economic sector.
Several Prince William teachers told InsideNoVa that they have seen an inordinate number of their colleagues burn out and leave the school system over the past year. The division has declined to provide information to InsideNoVa regarding whether teacher retention from previous years decreased or how many teachers declined to return for the 2022-23 school year.
Tom Darrow, a 17-year veteran of Unity Reed High School, said the mood among his colleagues at the end of last school year was “very, very depressed.”
“I’m feeling that too … At the end of this school year, I was feeling so beaten down and disrespected that I’m toying around with ideas about going into other things. And a lot of other teachers are feeling that way too,” he said.
In particular, Darrow said, many students seemed as though they had forgotten how to stay active and engaged in class after more than a year of schooling through a computer. Behavioral issues increased, and there was a growing disconnect between teachers dealing with the day-to-day struggles that came with kids returning to classrooms and the academic, pedagogical concerns that often came down from the system’s central office.
All the mandatory trainings weren’t helping, either, he said.
“There’s the academic stuff that I’m sure some of them are getting. But then actually applying the academic stuff, the teaching philosophy kind of thing … there’s a big disconnect between taking the research kind of stuff and actually applying it in the day-to-day classroom,” Darrow said.
Another high school teacher who had been with the school system for more than eight years said the virtual and hybrid teaching in 2020 and early 2021 wore her down. She said she reached her breaking point after a challenging year back in-person. She asked to remain anonymous because she will probably be applying for teaching positions in the future.
“Discipline was a real issue. There was more disrespect to me in the classroom than I’d ever seen before … and nobody I knew thought the central office really knew what was going on or was going to help fix the problem,” she said. “I understand that we don’t want to suspend kids because that probably won’t make it any better, but it felt like behavior was getting worse and discipline was becoming less.”
Staffing shortages also weighed on teachers and students heavily, she said, forcing the teachers to juggle more sections and supervisory duties with less prep time. Ultimately, she told InsideNoVa, she decided she could afford to take some time off, earn some money tutoring and will probably wind up working part-time for a nearby school system or maybe back with Prince William schools.
She said she can then go back to full-time teaching if she eventually feels like she wants to. The county school system contacted her over the summer about returning, she said, but for now she doesn’t want to go back.
“It’s not like I think these things are only happening in Prince William,” she said. “But I was just burnt out where I was.”
For Darrow, this year could be make-or-break in terms of whether he stays in a job he said he’s wanted since he was 12 years old.
“A lot of people, myself included, are cautiously looking forward to the school year. We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to get back a lot of what was lost in terms of discipline and student participation and stuff,” Darrow said. “And I think a lot of people are in, like, a wait-and-see [mode]. If there’s improvement, then OK, we’ll stick it out. But if things continue more like they did last year, you’re going to have even more people quitting. I think there’s widespread acknowledgement that last year was a mess.”
