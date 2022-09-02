Juicy Bucket Seafood and Bar has opened its first Virginia location at Aquia Town Center in North Stafford.
The seafood boil restaurant has other locations in Salisbury and Fort Washington, Md. The new eatery at 322 Town Center Blvd. is owned by Tina Chen, who calls the food "well shaken, well-seasoned, and proudly served."
Juicy Bucket offers blue crabs, oysters, shrimp, scallops, catfish, lobster tail, king crab legs, Dungeness crab, mussels, crawfish, calamari and more in mix-and-match buckets, po' boys, or steamed or fried. For those more on the turf side of the fence, wings, pasta, salad and fries are on the menu.
For more information, see JuicyBucket.KWickMenu.com or call 540-602-0123.
