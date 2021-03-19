A new Sheetz is coming to Prince William County in the Yorkshire area.
The Board of Supervisors approved a special-use permit for the Sheetz during its meeting Tuesday. The gas station is proposed for the intersection of Centreville Road and Orchard Bridge Drive on 2.43 acres of mostly undeveloped land.
The permit is required for a motor vehicle fuel station on the property, which is zoned for business. The associated store would be about 5,000 square feet.
It’s unclear when the store might be constructed.
And in eastern Prince William County, the McDonald's on Dale Boulevard near Interstate 95 will add a second drive-thru lane.
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special-use permit for the project during its meeting Tuesday.
The permit was required to add another drive-thru lane and ordering station.
It’s unclear when construction might begin.
