Convenience chain Sheetz will open its latest store Thursday in Stafford County.
At 9 a.m., a grand opening will be held outside the store at 15 Wyche Road, with prizes including Sheetz for year. A Sheetz family member will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, set for 10:45 a.m.
The new location off Courthouse Road, which officially opens to the public at 8 a.m., will also offer free self-serve coffee and soda for the day.
Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English said bringing Sheetz to Burns Corner, as the area is called, is an economic and community achievement.
"Our county, courthouse, public safety and hospital employees could not be more excited for this store to open," he said in a news release.
In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which helps to provide food to over 31,000 people through its network of 152 community partners operating more than 260 food assistance programs.
Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who do will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag while supplies last.
A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Virginia, which Sheetz has supported for more than 30 years.
Sheetz currently operates 646 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
