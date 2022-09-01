Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park and entertainment center, hosted its Prince William County location grand opening Aug. 24.
The newest complex is at 14555 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.
Sky Zones feature freestyling jumping, skyslam basketball, ultimate dodgeball, ninja warrior courses, climbing walls and more.
Founded in 2004, the franchise “believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative,” according to a news release.
