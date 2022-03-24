Carlos Castro, owner of Todos Supermarket in Woodbridge, was all smiles as he opened his second store, a Todos Neighborhood Market, at U.S. 1 and River Ridge Boulevard last week.
Castro had planned on retirement, but he told a crowd at the grand opening that his existing store was filling up and he was approached by developers to open a store in this diverse neighborhood, just north of Dumfries. Castro asked his manager whether it was a good idea to take over the property.
“Roxanna told me, ‘The question is not do we take it, but when do we take it,’” Castro said. Unfortunately, he added, the pandemic restrictions and supply-chain shortages stretched the turnaround from nine to 14 months.
Castro said the distinction with the new market is international variety, with the 65,000-square-foot store adding several sections not found in the original Todos. While many local grocery stores have a single aisle designated as international, Todos Neighborhood Market has separate aisles for goods from Africa, Peru, South America, Asia, El Salvador, the Middle East and Pakistan.
“We’re also devoting more space to a new department offering halal foods, as well as increased organic offerings,” Castro said.
Margaret Franklin, Prince William County supervisor for the Woodbridge District, said the extensive variety is a perfect complement to the diverse neighborhoods around the store.
“We always like to have businesses, especially diverse businesses, here in the Woodbridge district,” Franklin said. “Having grocery stores is critically important, particularly as we have a diverse community here. There are different hunger needs and different food needs. And Carlos has been instrumental for a long time making sure that our residents here in Woodbridge are fed properly.”
