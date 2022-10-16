Haymarket has a familiar face at the helm.
Town Manager Emily Kyriazi stepped into her new role on July 1.
Kyriazi had been a town planner and zoning administrator since September 2017 before becoming Haymarket’s top administrator. Her annual salary will be $102,960.
Kyriazi was appointed as an interim replacement in January after the departure of former Town Manager Chris Coon, now a deputy county administrator in Louisa County.
Kyriazi, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard, is from the Bristow area and graduated from Virginia Tech.
Some important upcoming projects and initiatives for the town that Kyriazi noted were a sidewalk extension in front of the town park and two developments underway, including a large mixed-use site on the western end of town.
The development, called Crossroads Village Center, will include several restaurants and retail, about 78 townhouses and a proposed day care.
“It will definitely be bringing in an influx of traffic and growth for our area,” she said. “Overall, it will be a significant change for our town.”
The departure of Kyriazi’s predecessor was murky as the town posted a notice on its website under a section of Virginia code that requires a public announcement of severance packages. The announcement said Coon would receive payment of three months’ salary, which is $19,903.
Coon served as town manager for two years after four years working for the town of Occoquan.
At the time, Mayor Ken Luersen said the town would be heading in a new direction to better serve residents. He also said he was “not happy with previous leaders in this town” who had said Haymarket had a “toxic environment to work in.”
Contacted later by InsideNoVa, Luersen did not clarify to whom he was referring. He said at the time that the Town Council felt “a more experienced” town manager was needed and, after “discuss[ing] the situation” with Coon, “the separation agreement clause was honored.”
