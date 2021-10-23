A new traffic signal is now in service at Sudley Manor Drive and Seymour Road in the Manassas area aims to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and drivers and improve operations at the intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Other project improvements include four Accessible Pedestrian Signal crossings, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramp upgrades, and flashing yellow arrows for left turns from Sudley Manor Drive to Seymour Road and Gambril Drive.
Design approval and the start of right of way acquisition for the intersection improvements occurred in 2019, with construction beginning in January of this year. Final detail work will occur in the coming weeks with minimal impacts to traffic. The $660,000 project is financed with federal safety funding.
In this area, Sudley Manor Drive averages about 34,000 vehicles a day and Seymour Road averages 5,100 based on 2019 data.
Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns, limit distractions and follow detour route signage.
