Local and federal officials gathered Sunday, National Public Lands Day, to officially open a one-mile section of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail at Belmont Bay that took decades of collaboration to complete.
The Potomac National Scenic Trail is an 800-mile network that traces the origins of the Potomac River from the Allegheny Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay. The recently completed section provides an off-road connection from Belmont Bay to Veterans Park, passing through Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge, which adds to the 13 miles of trail already completed in Prince William County.
Seth Hendler-Voss, director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, noted that the trail is a force for change in the community.
“[Trails are] actually the number one county amenity, according to our citizens,” Hendler-Voss said. “To invest in trails is to invest in our environment, our health and in our economy.”
U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly, D-11th, has long been an advocate of the outdoors and helped shepherd the 40-mile segment of the Potomac Trail from Great Falls to Occoquan.
“We’re celebrating one mile, but it’s an important celebration, because open space and trails … help remind us of the beauty we live with, which, in our busy lives, we don’t often get to appreciate. Look at that view,” Connolly said, sweeping his hand toward the Occoquan River behind the Belmont Bay gazebo. Beyond, the Potomac glimmered in the afternoon sun.
“That’s a view our forebears saw and experienced,” he added.
The new trail offers free access to some of the best wildlife spotting in Northern Virginia, said Amanda Daisey, manager of the Potomac River National Wildlife Refuge. It links the Belmont Bay, Marumsco and Featherstone communities to each other and the refuge.
“Our neighbors now have greater opportunity to access public lands on Occoquan Bay Refuge by hiking or biking,” she added.”Visitors using the trail can step into the refuge and discover the enormity of a bald eagle nest when seen in person, or encounter a turkey or white tail deer while exploring the trail.”
For others, Daisey noted, it may be something as simple as seeking solitude and escaping the hustle and bustle of U.S. 1 for a few minutes.
Hendler-Voss said that county officials recently adopted a Parks and Recreation Open Space Master Plan. “For the first time ever, the plan has an equity lens, and calls for a community to ensure that every citizen lives within a 10-minute walk or bike ride from a park. This trail makes that possible.”
