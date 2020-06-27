The Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which is working with local governments to coordinate the region's response to the coronavirus pandemic, has released a new video encouraging area residents to help bring the number of positive tests to zero.
The video, "Be a Hero - Let's Get it to Zero," highlights the decline in the region's percentage of positive tests from over 35% in mid-April to 7.5% on June 21.
The video encourages area residents to wear a mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
The commission created another video about a month ago featuring local government leaders encouraging area residents to wear masks.
The commission has been updating regional COVID-19 data daily on its website: https://www.novaregiondashboard.com/cases-dashboard. On a weekly basis, it updates the demographic data of those impacted by COVID19: https://www.novaregiondashboard.com/demographics-of-cases.
Testing positivity rates for Northern Virginia
|Health District
|May 15
|June 26
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|6
|Up
|Arlington
|23
|3.3
|Down
|Fairfax
|26.5
|7.3
|Stable
|Loudoun
|20.2
|7.6
|Down
|Prince William
|28.5
|10.5
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|5.2
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|5.8
|Stable
