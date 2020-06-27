NVRC Video

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission's video encourages area residents to help reduce the number of positive coronavirus tests. 

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which is working with local governments to coordinate the region's response to the coronavirus pandemic, has released a new video encouraging area residents to help bring the number of positive tests to zero.

The video, "Be a Hero - Let's Get it to Zero," highlights the decline in the region's percentage of positive tests from over 35% in mid-April to 7.5% on June 21. 

The video encourages area residents to wear a mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

The commission created another video about a month ago featuring local government leaders encouraging area residents to wear masks.

The commission has been updating regional COVID-19 data daily on its website:  https://www.novaregiondashboard.com/cases-dashboard. On a weekly basis, it updates the demographic data of those impacted by COVID19: https://www.novaregiondashboard.com/demographics-of-cases.

Testing positivity rates for Northern Virginia

The percentage of positive tests, based on a rolling average of the preceding seven days, has been falling across Northern Virginia since mid-May. SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health. 

Health District May 15 June 26 Trend
Alexandria 26.2 6 Up
Arlington 23 3.3 Down
Fairfax 26.5 7.3 Stable
Loudoun 20.2 7.6 Down
Prince William 28.5 10.5 Stable
Rappahannock 14.3 5.2 Down
Statewide 15.4 5.8 Stable

