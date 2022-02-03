After another year of missed ridership projections, Virginia Railway Express is banking on some return of office-workers to Washington in its new budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
The commuter rail service is projecting an average daily ridership of 8,000 in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. It will have to use more of its quickly diminishing pandemic relief money than expected for the second straight year to backfill projected fare revenues if it misses that mark.
VRE ridership remained well below pre-pandemic levels throughout 2021, despite some optimistic figures at the start of the year. As the pandemic dragged on for a second full year, more and more of the region’s major businesses delayed returns to the office or eschewed them altogether for permanent work-from-home or hybrid policies.
Ridership fell in December, probably due to a combination of a typical holiday-season slowdown and increasing concerns about the Omicron surge, which peaked in early January. Average daily ridership on the system in December was just 2,557, down from 3,036 in November. In December 2019, the system averaged 15,335 riders per day.
If the current fiscal year – which closes in June – ends as expected, the system will have to use an extra $5.3 million of its federal relief money over what it expected to offset lost fare revenue. In its budget for this fiscal year, VRE was anticipating 6,000 average daily riders and $18.2 million in fare revenue. Instead, the agency is now projecting just $10.8 million in fare revenue.
At the same time, the system is facing increased fuel, maintenance and track access costs, although its leadership insists that capital commitments remain in place for the ongoing Transforming Rail in Virginia project – which will bring increased and bi-directional commuter service to the system by 2030.
The system still has enough relief money to maintain staffing and service levels for the 2023 fiscal year, projecting to use another $28.5 million in pandemic relief money, about 15% of its $185 million budget. That budget has been approved by the requisite transportation boards and will now head to each member jurisdiction for approval.
Officials are making clear that if ridership doesn’t show significant improvements in 2022, the combination of fare revenues declining and relief money running dry could bring significant changes to VRE’s capital budget and operations in the future. For the most part, transit systems will not be able to use money from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill to cover operations.
“We’re continuously looking at not only the correct size of the organization and the correct size of the service moving forward; obviously we want to make sure that if there’s growth … that we can accommodate the growth,” CEO Rich Dalton told the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission at its January meeting. “But … yes, at some point, if that growth is not materializing and/or if the projected ridership is contracting, then absolutely we’ll be adjusting that in the future.”
From the capital side, declining revenues could jeopardize the planned purchase of 21 new railcars by FY2028, which VRE anticipates will cost $84.6 million. Some fleet expansion will be necessary for the agency to meet increased service goals laid out in the Transforming Rail plan, launched just before the pandemic began.
But some outside the agency say that it needs to be more ambitious in how it runs its trains and move away from serving only office-worker commuters, with trains running from Manassas and Fredericksburg to Washington in the morning and back to the suburbs in the afternoon.
The Transforming Rail improvements ultimately will bring the system’s first bi-directional and weekend service, but some say that if the system wants to survive in a post-pandemic work environment, it will need to move different groups of people before 2030.
James Walkinshaw, a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and vice chair of VRE’s operations board, said the system needs to serve a broader spectrum of riders in the future.
“We’re not going to continue to thrive if we’re serving only commuters who arrive at their office downtown only at 9 o’clock and leave at 5,” he added. “So some investments are going to be a part of achieving that transition.”
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol said the region’s transportation system as a whole relies on VRE adapting to a new environment.
“As a region, we cannot accept a future in which ridership doesn’t come back to VRE, and we know that VRE takes effectively a lane of traffic off of 66 and 395 every day,” Cristol said at the NVTC meeting. “Our road network cannot support people not opting for transit again.”
