Fairfax Water is planning to install new water mains under the Occoquan River later this year.
The company held a town hall on March 24 to discuss the project with Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta and Prince William County Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan.
Fairfax Water provides wholesale water to the Prince William County Service Authority, which provides retail water to customers. The water is provided into the county through two water mains under the river.
The project will include installing two new 42-inch water mains under the river to improve the capacity to transmit drinking water, maintain system reliability and enhance availability of water for Prince William County Service Authority members in the eastern part of the county.
The water mains will be installed inside a 400-foot tunnel and connect to existing water mains on the Prince William side of the river. A new water main will be connected to a treatment plant on the Fairfax County side of the river. Two connections will be constructed to existing mains at Tanyard Hill Road and the Horner Road Commuter Parking Road.
Fairfax Water will manage the project, although it is a collaboration with Prince William County Service Authority and Virginia American Water.
Rich Callahan, an engineer with Fairfax Water, said the project is necessary to meet future demands from growth in the eastern part of Prince William.
Callahan said customers will not see a disruption in service during construction.
Porta asked that the company consider grant opportunities for stormwater remediation and revegetation when construction ends. He said the town might pursue those grants and seek a partnership with the company for that work down the road.
The project is expected to kick off this fall and be completed by early 2023.
