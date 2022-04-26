Wawa will open its new store in Sterling on Thursday morning.
The location at 45950 Russell Branch Parkway is the second Wawa in Loudoun County. It opens at 8 a.m. with a giveaway of Wawa's “Goose Vibes Only,” t-shirts for the first 100 customers. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.
The Sterling Wawa is the ninth out of 54 stores the company plans to open this year.
As part of the grand opening, the Wawa Foundation will spotlight its current in-store fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network with representatives and a patient family from Children’s National Hospital sharing firsthand experience on how customer donations fund life-saving pediatric treatment.
Wawa will also recognize local first responders with its "Hoagies for Heroes" hoagie-building competition. Local first responders from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and Kincora Fire an EMS will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes. Wawa will present checks for $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.
Peter Giffen will serve as general manager of the new store, leading a team of approximately 40 associates.
