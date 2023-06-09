Incumbent Democratic chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Ann Wheeler is facing a primary challenge from her left in the upcoming primary.
Communications professional and former journalist Deshundra Jefferson, who described herself as “the more progressive candidate,” will face Wheeler on June 20 for the Prince William County Democratic Committee’s nomination in the November General Election. The primary winner will face a Republican in the general election – either Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson or Gainesville District resident and Marine Corps veteran Kenn Knarr.
Wheeler declined a spoken interview request, saying she would only answer questions in writing. The chair then did not reply by deadline when emailed a list of questions for this report.
Deshundra Jefferson
Jefferson, a single mom of Montclair, said she entered the race with a feeling that the county is at a crossroads. She believes Prince William is experiencing rampant, unchecked development. Her other concerns include crime, rising rents, rising property taxes and the meals tax.
“The residents are the people who’ve invested in the county, who call it home,” Jefferson said. “And that’s where our priorities need to be. I feel like too much of our priorities is with the big developers.”
She said the county is experiencing an acceleration of overdevelopment – not smart growth – and that the county has gone overboard with data center development. The structures being built have become too tall and are located too close to residential neighborhoods, she said. The Digital Gateway project was rushed without adequate consideration from the community, Jefferson added.
“It’s easier to add than subtract,” she said of land-use policy. The county needs to think about what it wants to look like in 20 years, she said. Jefferson believes a balanced approach is needed to ensure the Comprehensive Plan is followed by, for example, developing industrially in industrial zones.
“I think we need somebody who’s going to be a better advocate for the average Virginian, for the average Prince William family,” she said.
Jefferson also cited rising crime as a concern that she believes hasn’t been adequately addressed by Wheeler. Jefferson advocated for placing more police on the streets, but said that’s not the sole answer to solving the problem. Since young kids are often perpetrators of crime in Prince William, she proposed creating a summer jobs program and investing in other additional resources in schools for at-risk youth.
Addressing the rising cost of living in the county is also a priority for Jefferson. She proposed using the meals tax to invest in affordable housing, whether providing incentives to developers or through Section 8.
Ann Wheeler
Wheeler, the at-large chair of the eight-member board, is seeking reelection to a second four-year term.
In the past, Wheeler touted increased funding allocations for the school division as her top accomplishment during her term. She said she’s focused on increasing the county’s commercial tax base as well, which she said has been led by large investments in recent years.
Wheeler previously said she still feels there’s more to accomplish, like further investments in early childhood education, tackling climate change and supporting public sector employees.
In the past two years, Wheeler has been the target of vocal criticism over the board’s direction, particularly around land-use decisions related to the data center industry. She faced an unsuccessful recall effort over financial ties to data center and technology companies.
The board’s most controversial decision has been in approving guidelines for the PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres in western Prince William.
The board's Democratic majority also revised the Comprehensive Plan to reverse a 23-year-old policy restricting development on about 117,000 acres, or about 52% of county land, to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines. Late last year, the majority approved policy revisions to allow sewer lines countywide and some increased development in designated areas.
According to her campaign website, Wheeler listed improving traffic, investing in schools and attracting business to the area as priorities this cycle.
A former energy consultant, Wheeler was elected in 2019 as the first Democrat to win an election for that seat since Kathleen Seefeldt in 1995. After winning a second term in 1995, Seefeldt lost her reelection bid in 1999. Wheeler, who received 55% of the 2019 vote in a four-way race, had previously unsuccessfully sought the Gainesville District seat on the board in 2011.
(3) comments
“Wheeler declined a spoken interview request, saying she would only answer questions in writing. The chair then did not reply by deadline when emailed a list of questions for this report.” Typical Ann Wheeler arrogance. She has no interest in being answerable to the electorate and is counting on her developer cronies to bankroll her way to reelection.
Ann Wheeler believes her experience makes her the most qualified candidate for Board Chair. Let’s examine that experience, how she has applied it, and what it has done for the citizens of Prince William County.
Her campaign website says she “spent 14 years as a Member of the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative Board” and “spent 15 years working and consulting in the energy industry”. If so, how do you explain her complete indifference to the electrical power requirements for data centers she has cranked out like gumballs? We’ll all pay for her negligence.
The same website says she “earned an MBA from the University of Chicago, specializing in Finance”. So how do you explain her willful ignorance in railroading through the largest data center project in the world without conducting even the most cursory cost estimate? The likely explanation is that she wanted to deceptively accentuate the benefits of her pet project by touting revenues alone, without considering offsetting costs. We’ll all pay for her creative accounting.
I suspect what she really specialized in was CAMPAIGN finance. Now there she has a legitimate claim to success. Her ever-eager coffers have made Prince William County a developer’s doormat.
And what about her experience from three and a half years in office? She has absolutely mastered pay-for-play, divisive leadership, obstructing transparency, neglect of due diligence, abrogation of process, and suppression of public input.
Ann Wheeler’s experience we can live without. Help her experience defeat by supporting challenger Deshundra Jefferson on June 20th.
Wheeler is a narcissist!
Vote for Deshandra as if your life depended on it!
Jefferson doesn't have a chance against Wheeler and her money, but she would definitely be a better choice. In fact, 90% of random Democrats would be a better choice than Wheeler.
