Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham is rebutting claims that as chief of the Metropolitan Police Department he created a “watchlist” of lawyers, activists and journalists whose requests for public records would be delayed or denied.
Attorney Amy Phillips filed a lawsuit against Washington, D.C., on Feb. 2 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia claiming that Newsham created a list of people whose requests would receive extra scrutiny to limit the release of information that “may lead to criticism of the department.”
Newsham was asked about the lawsuit during a virtual town hall Monday held by Delta Sigma Theta, a historically African American service sorority.
“There was not a watchlist,” he said. “Some of the folks who have reported on this issue, what I’ve asked them to do is read the lawsuit.”
Before being hired in Prince William, Newsham was chief of the Metropolitan Police Department from 2017 to early 2021, overseeing 4,500 employees.
Phillips’ lawsuit is based on information provided by Vendette Parker, who was MPD’s Freedom of Information Act officer from October 2017 to January 2020. The lawsuit is accompanied by a 12-page statement signed by Parker.
In her statement, Parker says that on her first day in the office, she was told by a supervisor that Newsham “felt he was being blindsided as the media and others confronted him with questions regarding records they had obtained from FOIA, records he was unaware had been released.”
Parker said she was advised of an “unofficial, unwritten policy that required the FOIA officer to notify Chief Newsham … of any FOIA request originating from the media, certain identified individuals, or requests for certain records.”
“The purpose of presenting the records to [the supervisor] was to allow her and Chief Newsham an opportunity to inspect what records were about to be released in order to prepare in case any of the records being released would have a reputationally detrimental impact to Chief Newsham or MPD before the requester received the potentially detrimental records,” the statement says.
On Monday, Newsham said the policy was not to restrict access to records. He said that, as a department head, he simply wanted to know what information was being released.
“You need to know information is going to be public so you can respond [and] thoughtfully discuss the information that’s going to be released,” he said. “But there was never an effort to make it more difficult for anybody.”
Parker notes that she has “no knowledge of whether [the supervisor] and Chief Newsham actually met to discuss any proposed releasable records. I was never a part of their meetings. I only know that [the supervisor] told me she would discuss them with Chief Newsham.”
Newsham pointed out that “as we all know, the pleadings in a lawsuit are a one-sided filing.”
“If I was going to create a list of everybody that was critical of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., it would be more than just a couple of people,” he said. “Criticism of our agency made us better.”
Discussion of the lawsuit was only a small part of the town hall Monday. Newsham also used his time to discuss measures the Prince William Police Department is taking to improve diversity, build relationships with the community and issues facing law enforcement.
“We are not a diverse police department,” Newsham said. “We need to inspire young people of color to do this work because if we don’t we’re going to miss an opportunity.”
Newsham was also asked about no-knock warrants, which have been criticized nationwide after the killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Amir Locke in Minneapolis. Such warrants allow police to serve a warrant without first announcing their presence.
Newsham said the practice is not used in Prince William. “There’s just no place for that in law enforcement today.”
