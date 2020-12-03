Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing.
To ensure you receive a test, please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Monday, December 7, 2020
Metz Middle School
Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Splashdown Water Park | This event is hosted by the Prince William Health District.
Start Time 4:00 PM | This is a special event offering up to 500 tests. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 7:30 PM, whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
James S. Long Regional Park
Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.
4603 James Madison Hwy.
Haymarket, VA 20169
Cloverdale Park
Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Metz Middle School
Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Cloverdale Park
Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Friday, December 11, 2020
Splashdown Water Park
Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Graham Park Middle School
Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first.
3613 Graham Park Road
Triangle, VA 22172
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.