National Football League owners on Thursday approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.

The vote, taken during a meeting in Minneapolis, was unanimous, the NFL said in a statement.

The sale of the Ashburn-based team is expected to close as soon as Friday for just over $6 billion, according to news reports. Snyder bought the team -- then the Redskins -- in May 1999 for $800 million. The sale amount sets a record for a U.S. professional franchise.

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement. "Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties."

During a brief news conference after the vote, Harris recalled growing up in Chevy Chase, Md., as a Washington fan.

"As a lifelong Washington football fan, I’m incredibly excited and humbled to serve alongside my partners as stewards of this great franchise,” he said. "This franchise is part of who I am and who I’ve become as a person."

But, he added, being a fan is not enough. "A new era of Washington football is here. It’s time to get to work."

Thursday's approval ends Snyder's 24-year reign as owner, during which time the team cycled through 10 head coaches and won just two playoff games. It fell to last in attendance in the NFL and in recent years was beset by sexual harassment and consumer fraud investigations.

After saying for many years that he would not change the name, Snyder capitulated in the summer of 2020. The team was known simply as the Washington Football Team during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before settling on Commanders in February 2022.

Completion of the sale will refocus attention on the team's search for a new stadium. The Commanders are committed to playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., through the 2027 season. Last year, the team obtained options to buy land for a potential stadium site in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County and also was reported to be eying property in the Sterling area of Loudoun County.

The sale includes the team's headquarters and training facility off Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, although plans for the new stadium show that a new training facility would be built nearby.

The Harris group is reported to have over 20 investors, including Mitchell Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corp, former NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Eric Schmidt, the former chief executive officer of Google, and Mark Ein, a Washington businessman and philanthropist. Harris also owns the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League.

Meanwhile, a former team vice president, Jason Friedman, filed a defamation lawsuit in Loudoun earlier this month against Pro-Football Inc., Snyder's entity that owns the team, and one of its lawyers. The suit stems from the team's response to congressional testimony by Friedman in 2022.

Along with announcement of the sale approval, the NFL released the report by lawyer Mary Jo White regarding the allegations of sexual harassment and withholding revenues that should have been shared with other teams. The league said it has fined Snyder $60 million as part of the closing of the sale of the franchise.

In the report, White concluded that the team withheld revenue it should have shared with other franchises and that Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee.

When Snyder announced the deal to sell the team to Harris in May, Old Ox Brewery, located just down the road from the Ashburn training complex, announced production of a limited edition "Bye Dan" beer. The can features the picture of a hog in a burgundy and gold helmet, waving bye. It also includes the slogan, “Tastes like 23 years of bitterness!”