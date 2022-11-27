The Virginia Department of Education has recognized nine additional Prince William County Public Schools as 2022 Purple Star schools.
The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.
“We are excited about increasing the number of Purple Star schools in PWCS,” said Dominique James, military achievement specialist for the school division.
“Establishing more Purple Star schools … helps us work toward continuity in the way we support positive school transitions for our military-connected students and how we support them throughout their time stationed in our area,” James added. “Required activities of Purple Star schools, which include educating school staff on issues impacting military-connected students, help us to be more cognizant of military culture. Having a general understanding helps us to better support our military families and students and create a welcoming and supportive atmosphere.”
The county schools receiving this designation for the first time are:
Battlefield High School
Bennett Elementary School
Bull Run Middle School
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Graham Park Middle School
Marshall Elementary School
Piney Branch Elementary School
Potomac Shores Middle School
Westridge Elementary School
These nine schools join a group that previously earned the Purple Star designation, bringing the total number in the county school system to 28.
Jasmine Smith, career and business teacher at Potomac Shores Middle School and the school’s coordinator for its successful Purple Star application process, said the process took about a year.
“Becoming a Purple Star designated school helped us to create traditions within our school culture to welcome and meet the needs of our military families,” she added. “Becoming a Purple Star designated school means that we stand out as a school that understands the unique needs of military families and are equipped to address them with the proper care and concern that will forge trusting relationships with military families, community partners, and military installations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.