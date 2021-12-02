Nine residents of an apartment building in Herndon have been taken to area hospitals after a two-alarm fire Thursday evening, two of them with life-threatening injuries.
Fire crews were called to the garden apartments in the 800 block of Park Avenue after 6 p.m. and arrived to find fire showing from the top level of the three-story building, Fairfax County fire and rescue said on Twitter.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the bulk of the flames with aid from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority fire department and Loudoun County fire and rescue.
In all, nine residents of the building were taken to area hospitals, two of them with critical injuries, Fairfax fire and rescue said.
Fire crews and investigators remained on the scene late Thursday evening and the cause of the blaze was unknown.
