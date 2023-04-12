On Apr. 1, Sgt. First Class Gary Williams from Fort Belvoir found out he won the Virginia lottery jackpot worth $143,553.
Williams, who is an Army recruiter, won the Mar. 31 drawing of the Cash 5 with EZ Match game with a jackpot worth $143,553. His winning ticket came from the Woodland Exxon on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.
Williams had a hard time convincing his son he had actually won, being it was April Fools’ day when he found out.
"My son thought it was an April Fools’ joke!" he told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.
His winning numbers were 13-18-35-36-41, and he plans to put his winnings towards his retirement.
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the state. Williams lives in Fairfax County, which received over $48 million in lottery funds last fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.