Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld shared his “extreme disappointment” in confirming that the long-delayed Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport would have to be pushed back yet again — and might not even happen by the summer.
Earlier this year, it was estimated the 11.4-mile, six-station Phase 2 extension would open in the spring. However, Weidefeld said there are three “no-go issues” that still need to be addressed.
“We will not be cutting a ribbon together on the Silver Line this spring,” Wiedefeld told the board.
One is a certification of occupancy for the buildings that make up the new stations, which Wiedefeld said is the responsibility of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
“That is something that we have zero control over,” Wiedefeld said.
Another is an issue with pieces of equipment called “orange boots,” which is where two power cables come together. Problems with similar equipment elsewhere in the system was cited in the deadly 2015 L’Enfant Plaza smoke incident, Wiedefeld said.
Pressed to give a realistic timeline for when the Silver Line extension would open, Wiedefeld said, “I would love to give you a date. I can’t.”
He said there is still “significant work” to be carried out by the airports authority and the safety commission needs to give final approval.
Wiedefeld added, “It is a summer date. If things don’t go well, if the airport cannot get the work done, that pushes that further.”
Metro Board Chairman Paul Smedberg said he was “deeply dismayed” at the delay.
Wiedefeld, who took over running the Metro system in 2015, is retiring this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.