Wegmans will phase out single-use plastic grocery bags at the six stores in Virginia that are still using them and at all four of its North Carolina stores starting July 1.
The bags will be removed from stores in Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach and Charlottesville.
The grocery store chain will have paper bags available for a nickel each. The chain will donate the money collected from the paper-bag charge to each store’s local food bank.
Plastic bags have already been eliminated at stores in Fairfax County and Richmond.
Wegmans said where plastic bags have been eliminated, paper bags are used for 20% to 25% of transactions. Roughly 75% to 80% of transactions use reusable bags, or no bag at all.
The 107-store chain said it will phase out single-use plastic bags at its remaining 27 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
By 2024, Wegmans wants to reduce its in-store plastic packaging made from fossil fuels, along with other single-use plastics, by 10 million pounds.
Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.
(1) comment
I would rather have a paper bag than a plastic bag. Wegman's has a great produce department, but that's the only reason I occasionally go there. I would probably go there more often if they didn't ask senior citizens for a photo ID to buy a bottle of wine, which of course is racist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.