Local school divisions are figuring out what they’ll hold off on in their upcoming fiscal 2024 budgets after a calculation error in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget cost the state’s public schools roughly $200 million.
Officials from Prince William County Schools said Tuesday that the error would cost the school division – second in size only to Fairfax – $11 million in fiscal 2024. Officials from Manassas City Public Schools said the difference for them would be about $1 million. For context, the two school divisions had fiscal 2023 budgets worth $1.5 billion and $133 million, respectively.
“Unfortunately, this error by VDOE may inhibit our ability to make critical FY 24 investments, such as teacher staffing, special education teaching assistants, and crucial safety improvements,” a PWCS spokesperson said Tuesday.
But Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef said the cost to school divisions would only grow if the problem is not ultimately fixed, depriving the county’s schools more than $100 million over the next 10 years.
The shortfall stemmed from the move last year to eliminate the state’s portion of Virginia’s grocery tax. At the time, lawmakers and Gov. Glenn Youngkin said that local schools would be held harmless for grocery tax revenues they lost out on. The Virginia Department of Education’s state funding formula included in Youngkin’s budget, however, docked school divisions for the lost revenue.
VDOE officials said the error was discovered in December, but state Superintendent Jilllian Balow notified school divisions in an email last week. Now, Youngkin and the General Assembly will need to find the money to fill the $200 million hole in schools funding, if they decide to do so.
“There’s no National Merit scholars working in the governor’s office right now, clearly,” Lateef told InsideNoVa, referencing Youngkin’s attacks on Northern Virginia schools that failed to notify students of National Merit commendations. “He’s focused on culture war issues, having a tip line, going after school divisions. … I would ask him to turn his eye on investigating his own Department of Education to see how competent they are with his own math. This is over the top, outrageous”
Youngkin’s office released a statement Tuesday saying they planned to address the issue.
“The administration is continuing to work with all stakeholders, including our school systems and the legislature, to address the VDOE estimation tool error,” spokesperson Macaulay Porter said.
This isn't an error, Youngkin's office did this intentionally and nobody in his admin will face the consequences. Republicans want to destroy the public school system.
