The National Football League team based in Ashburn announced Thursday it will simply be known as the "Washington Football Team" until it adopts a new name.
After announcing on July 3 that it was studying changing its nickname and mascot from Redskins, the team announced July 13 it would officially drop the name. At that time, it said it expected to announce a new name shortly but was working through trademark issues.
"For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the 'Washington Football Team' pending adoption of our new name," the team said in a news release. "We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use 'Washington Football Team' immediately. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season."
The franchise said the decision will give it time to conduct an in-depth branding process to include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input. "To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses," the release said.
Over the next 50 days, all Redskins branding will be removed from team properties, including FedEx Field and its training facility in Ashburn, previously known as Redskins Park, the team said.
The team also released new concepts for uniforms that will be debuted when the regular season begins Sept. 13 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is retaining its burgundy and gold color scheme, and helmets will display the player's number on the side where the Redskins logo formerly appeared. Sample uniform and field images are online at https://www.redskins.com/team/washingtonfootball
Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who is from Ashburn, tweeted a photo of himself wearing the new uniform.
The team said "Washington Football Team" merchandise will be available for purchase online within the coming days.
An InsideNoVa poll regarding the new name has received over 48,000 votes, with Warriors and Red Wolves the favorites.
Anything as long as they don't try to show-horn "Red" into the name. The Red-Wolves sound like a name for a 4th grade soccer team.
