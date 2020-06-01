Manassas City Police say no one was injured but the windows were broken out of a restaurant during a Sunday night protest.
The event began earlier in the day with protestors gathered in the area of Walmart on Liberia Avenue. Manassas City Police Chief Doug Keen met with organizers and addressed the crowd along with leaders from the Prince William County Police Department. The original organizers of the protest remained peaceful throughout the evening, police said in a news release.
Protestors unaffiliated with the original organizers began arriving and the crowd grew into the later hours of the evening, police said.
Protestors began demonstrating in the roadway and were allowed to do so while they remained peaceful. Officers in the area then reported objects being thrown at them and also observed property damage.
At approximately 11:31 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department declared an unlawful assembly. Officers announced the declaration to the protestors and the crowd was dispersed.
There were no reports of officers being injured during the protest. No tear gas or less lethal weapons were deployed and no arrests were made in connection with the unlawful assembly. Windows to Glory Days Grill (9516 Signal Hill Road) were broken and two Manassas City Police cruisers were vandalized, police said.
The Walmart on Liberia Avenue was also broken into. No information about arrests or damage were immediately available Monday.
The following law enforcement agencies assisted: Prince William County Police Department, Virginia State Police, Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, and the George Mason University Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.