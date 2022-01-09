No Setbacks: Haymarket’s Justin Brown is Unstoppable

While it would be true to say that Justin William Brown graduated from Battlefield High School last June, it would also be an understatement. Brown didn’t just graduate. He rocketed out of high school departing Magna Cum Laude, a gold medal graduate of the CASIIT program, with 51 college credits toward his associate degree in information technology from Northern Virginia Community College under his belt. Plus, he’s a world champion archer.
He also happens to be legally blind in his right eye, so when the pandemic brought virtual learning into students’ lives, it foiled Justin’s plans to complete that degree and receive it upon graduation.
Staring at a computer screen for too long gives Justin double vision. As a result, the Haymarket resident had to make the difficult decision to postpone his two remaining courses until after leaving Battlefield. But Justin is no stranger to making difficult decisions. “Life has never been easy for Justin, but he never complains,” his mom, Kori said.
In 2005, when he was just two years old, Justin was diagnosed with brain cancer and a very destructive brain tumor called a craniopharyngioma. This tumor is malignant by location. Radiation wasn’t a viable option for his young, growing brain, so each time his tumor grew, he had to have another surgery to remove it. As a toddler, Justin had three craniotomy surgeries which totaled more than 45 hours in the operating room.
Justin began radiation prior to Kindergarten, which delayed his elementary school start. It is surprising to learn that a kid who graduated with 51 additional credits started school late, but an ambitious child, he caught up quickly. The Brown family moved to Boston for more than eight weeks so he could receive a new type of radiation which, at the time, was available in very few locations. Despite his numerous health challenges, such as adrenal insufficiency, panhypopituitarism, a growth hormone deficiency, diabetes insipidus and being immune deficient, Justin has never said no to trying something new.
In his formative years, Justin played sports. Baseball and basketball were his favorites, and he was quite good at both. He played until his constant joint pain became unbearable. Another difficult decision he had to make at a young age – walking away from something that brought him much joy. He loves sports and did not want to give up playing on a team. When he was in 6th grade, he had the opportunity to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and play for the Reagan Middle School Archery team. Archery provided the sports team he wanted to be part of, and he was able to get up, shoot, and return to his seat which eliminated long periods on his feet and alleviated his pain. And, not surprisingly, he was pretty darned good at it too!
When he left middle school and started Battlefield High School, there was not yet an archery team. Reagan coach Jonathan Bukva, who was instrumental in taking Justin under his wing, started a club and soon after a team. Justin played on the team throughout high school.
Coach Bukva said, “It has been a privilege to coach Justin over the years and watch him grow as a person and an archer. He used to stand up to my shoulder and now he stands six inches above me. Determination and perseverance are two words that define Justin. Those words are lost on many young people these days, but not him.”
During Justin’s time as an archer on the Battlefield team, he and his team became world champions. Justin earned many personal and team medals and he’s very proud of his large world championship ring.
Justin now stands at six feet, six inches, a formidable stature and his mom describes him as a “gentle giant.” One of four boys, he is a quiet, sweet and kind person, who always puts others before himself and would do anything for anyone.
Justin is always participating in a group or sport. While he is not currently on an archery team, he is passionate about Pokémon. And we’re not talking about merely collecting and trading cards, either. Pokémon is a highly strategic card game that requires skill and well thought out tactics. He has been asked to be a judge and to monitor games and he even runs online tournaments through the Fantastic Store in Chantilly.
At a recent Prince William County School Board meeting, Justin was honored by Gainesville District school board member, Jennifer Wall, for his many amazing accomplishments. Some might think that narrowly missing the credits required to earn his associate degree in information technology – along with his high school diploma – would be a setback, but not Justin. He’s approached it in his usual, easy going way. This fall, he plans to attend George Washington University, 51 credits ahead of the game, to get his bachelor’s degree.
