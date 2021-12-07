Abandon hope. The chance of a snow day tomorrow (or Code Orange or Red for you Prince William kids) is pretty much over.
Some flurries or light snow remain possible for Wednesday morning, but the National Weather Service says "the potential for impactful snow" is very low.
Any snow Northern Virginia does see will likely be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and may be mixed with rain, the weather service said. Temperatures will be below freezing early Wednesday, so if it does snow you may see some coating on grassy surfaces and it could cause some slicks spots here and there.
Despite the forecast, the Virginia Department of Transportation has mobilized crews in the Fredericksburg area starting around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
"While snow accumulation is not anticipated with this event, crews will be prepared to address icing and slick surfaces that may develop," VDOT said in a news release.
