The first time I dropped my daughter off at kindergarten, I was allowed to walk with her to the classroom. I managed to hold back the tears until I left, slapping on my sunglasses the minute I turned my back because I could feel my composure dissolving.
Just as I thought I was going to be able to make it to my car unobserved for a good hard cry, I heard, “Please stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.” Everyone in the hallways stopped and put their hands over their hearts. I was trapped, standing in a hallway with tears streaming down my cheeks from under my dark lenses as I listened to what felt like the slowest recitation ever of the Pledge warble out of every classroom in the tiny treble of enthusiastic elementary school students’ voices.
As the student body promised to uphold liberty and justice for all, a teacher’s aide standing near me smiled and said, “Don’t worry, mom. We’ve got this.”
After two years of COVID, this year’s return to school is a return to normal for students, teachers and parents, complete with first-time moms and dads shedding a few tears as they put little ones on buses or drop them off in person.
This rite of passage has been disrupted or altered for so long that a return to normal may feel like a bit of time travel to some, while it may appear like a new frontier for others who have only experienced school during a pandemic. Either way, the year will be different than it has been in a long time for a lot of schools.
Teachers and administrators have spent the past few years undertaking the herculean task of providing our community’s children with an education under unprecedented conditions. There is a temptation to view successes solely through the lens of test results and achievement scores, but that would be a mistake.
Historian and folklorist Henry Glassie said, “History is not the past but a map of the past, drawn from a particular point of view, to be useful to the modern traveler.” The same could be said of test scores – they are a snapshot of one aspect of the whole and are useful in particular ways to schools moving forward.
When the world turned upside down, our teachers invented, reinvented, altered and modified the modern American classroom over and over again as conditions changed.
Now that we are returning to normal, there may be a temptation to push teachers to go back to the way things were before the pandemic, but, to paraphrase Glassie, that might be asking them to follow a map of the past that is no longer useful to the modern traveler. Teachers must be allowed to use the same innovative spirit that got them through the pandemic, and we must expect that the new normal will be different and that different can be better.
Likewise, we must recognize and compensate teachers as the professionals they are. Because everyone was once a student and schools are the most used government service, it can be tempting to take for granted the people who keep the system running.
Teacher wish lists and donation programs should not be normalized. Rare is the person who wouldn’t look for a new job if the only way they could be successful at their current job is to spend their salary on the tools needed to do the job. Yet, this is seen as a standard operating procedure for teachers.
As parents are doing this year, when I dropped my daughter off at school, I wasn’t just entrusting her education to her teacher – I was trusting her teacher to help shape who my daughter grew up to be. We should give teachers the respect and support they deserve and trust them when they tell us, “We’ve got this.”
Kristina Nohe is a local activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.