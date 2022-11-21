If the McCoart Building had a sign saying, “It has been this many days since the Board of County Supervisors’ meeting went past midnight,” there would be a large zero on it.
The meeting that began on Nov. 1 did not end until nearly 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, over 14½ hours later. The tendency to enact policy in the wee hours of the morning has become a staple of this board. The supervisors had a good run earlier in the year, but for most of 2022, at least every fourth meeting has gone past midnight, and on several occasions, every other meeting stretched into the next day.
The occasional long meeting isn’t unusual, but the pattern that has become the norm with the Board of Supervisors exacerbates the growing tension between the people of Prince William County and their government.
Many factors appear to contribute to the length of the meetings, but chief among them is a disconnect between the elected officials and the people, the physical manifestation of which is the continued placement of the microphone used by citizens as far from the dais as possible.
From behind the backs of most in the chamber, the public comment period has become coarser and more heated, followed by the “Wizard of Oz”-like disembodied heads of people commenting remotely, positioning them even farther from their elected officials. However, the physical distance is only a symbolic representation of the actual problem: The public and their elected officials do not trust or respect each other.
Partisanship and spectacle have taken over the governmental process on both sides of the dais. While there have been attempts at making the process run smoother by limiting the number of times and the duration that a supervisor can speak on an issue, juvenile arguments over who spoke and for how long have become as regular as long meetings.
Another tactic that has arisen out of this policy is for supervisors to refrain from speaking until all others have had their say and then pounce without fear of rebuttal. Of course, the aggrieved supervisors then demand more time to put forward their counterargument, making the whole system moot.
The purpose of streaming board meetings is for citizens to see their government in action. The goal of public comment time is to afford people direct access to their elected officials. However, in an area with the longest commutes in the country, not many people can stay awake past midnight to listen to presentations or wait to make their voices heard on issues affecting their lives.
This situation only heightens the people’s misgivings about their government since it creates the illusion that supervisors are trying to hide something or that they are too inept to accomplish tasks in a timely manner.
This is not a new problem. At this point in the board’s first year, only two more meetings had stretched past midnight than did so this year.
Since the problem of disorderly and exasperating meetings has not abated, perhaps it is time for a change in tactics to lower the temperature of citizens’ time and allow supervisors to vote before their constituents have gone to bed: Move the citizen comment time to a different day.
Limiting public comment time, as the School Board does, is incompatible with open government. A representative republic demands that the people have the ability to speak directly to their elected officials. Enacting a rule that votes must be taken before midnight would only facilitate people trying to run out the clock to delay a vote. However, holding public comment time and public hearings on the Monday before the board meeting gives open access to the public and allows supervisors and staff time to react to that public comment period before voting.
Days before the Nov. 1 meeting, Prince William worked to assist those planning to attend. Two conference rooms – dubbed “war rooms” by some in attendance – were provided for opposing sides. Maps of available parking, media space and protest areas were distributed online. It may be time to redirect that energy into giving citizens’ time its own day rather than setting up war rooms and limiting debate.
Kristina Nohe is a local activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom.
(1) comment
Our current board takes no notice of public opinion anyway... the school board limits time during the meeting so you have to sign up in advance to get your say. That seems to work ok. There's no easy solution if you want the people to be involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.