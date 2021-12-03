In Prince William County, a group of citizens, headed by an African-American woman, came together to work for the betterment of minorities. Their work was undermined by a man who thought he knew better and created such a toxic environment with his attacks on staff and supporters that Black voices were undermined in the effort to help their community.
While this may sound like the situation unfolding on the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission, it was actually one faced by Jennie Dean in 1905, when Oswald Garrison Villard was placed on the board of directors of the Manassas Industrial School.
Jennie Dean was born an enslaved person on April 15, 1848, in Prince William and gained her freedom during the Civil War. Her father, Charles, had learned to read – in defiance of laws outlawing literacy among the enslaved – and negotiated the purchase of farmland in the county after the Civil War.
However, when Jennie was 14, her father died and she moved to Washington to work as a domestic servant. Her salary helped pay the mortgage on the family farm and covered the cost of her sister’s education. During this time, she also helped to establish several churches in the region, which led her to the idea of opening a school.
In 1893, Dean met Emily Howland, a life-long abolitionist and philanthropist. Howland grew up in Sherwood, N.Y., and her home was a station on the Underground Railroad. In 1857, she became a teacher at Myrtilla Miner‘s Normal School for Colored Girls in Washington. Returning to Sherwood, Howland met and befriended Harriet Tubman, helping her to bring enslaved people to freedom. During the Civil War, Howland returned to Washington and, in the abandoned mansion of Robert E. Lee, taught formerly enslaved people to read.
As a result of a donation by Howland, Dean dedicated the first Manassas Industrial School building on Sept. 3, 1894, with Frederick Douglass delivering the keynote address. The school opened with only six students, but within a few months there were 75, and eventually, over 500 students were enrolled.
Dean was a perpetual fundraiser, which led her to invite Villard to chair the school’s board. Through his connections as the owner of The New York Evening Post and The Nation, Villard garnered large donations for the school; however, as time passed, it became clear that he and Dean had very different visions.
On paper, Villard seemed like a good fit; he was the grandson of William Lloyd Garrison and a founding member of the NAACP. The rub was that he thought he knew better what the Black community needed than they did: namely industrial job skills and not a well-rounded liberal arts education. Dean did not see those two things as mutually exclusive.
Manassas Industrial School supporter Jane Thompson commented, “[Villard] evolved an ambitious Tuskegee [Institute] scheme, which distressed [Dean] and the colored people of Northern Virginia generally who were instrumental in starting the school.”
As Villard, erroneously claiming that funds were misused at the school, wrestled control from Dean, whom he saw as hindering progress, morale at the school plummeted and turnover of faculty and administrative staff increased.
Furthermore, local support for the school weakened, a feeling summarized in a letter to President Theodore Roosevelt by Thompson: “These country colored people have sacrificed much for their school and want the white man’s help to establish themselves more strongly in it, not to be asked to yield all their right, title and interest in it that it may be a wealthy and showy institution.”
Jennie Dean was dedicated to black excellence and education. She had the active support of luminaries like Douglass and Booker T. Washington, who arranged for her and several of her students to visit Roosevelt at the White House in 1906. The school she founded attracted African-American students and teachers from around the country, drawn to her high ideals and unflappable resolve. Nonetheless, one man, with the misguided notion that his status afforded him superior insight, morphed a community endeavor into a vision of his own making by pushing out the very people who created it.
As Mark Twain said, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” The only question is whether the current events on the racial justice commission will suffer the same outcome as those faced by reformers at the turn of the last century.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
