A police car screamed past me, followed by a second cruiser, red and blue lights flashing and siren wailing. Immediately, I thought, “There’s been another shooting.”
Last year, Prince William County saw a steep rise in violent crime, and 2023 is not showing any signs of improvement. The daily incident reports released by the police have included a collection of violent crimes in just the first weeks of this year: armed robbery, residential burglary, commercial burglary, burglary of a place of worship, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting projectiles at a school bus, malicious wounding, unlawful wounding, assault by mob, abduction, rape, strangulation, and assault and battery of an elementary school student by a teacher.
In addition, the first week of January saw the tragic murder of a 3-year-old girl and the wounding of four teenagers.
Violent crime is not limited to a particular Zip code, the east or the west of the county, or homes that are close together or separated by acres of land. According to the Prince William County Police Department’s annual report, overall crime rose almost 6% in 2021 over the previous year. In 2022, there were 19 homicides in the county. In contrast, in 2020, there were only eight murders in the county, and in 2021, there were 10.
Last month, the Board of County Supervisors approved a Community Safety Initiative that “will focus on prevention, intervention, education and diversion strategies to be more proactive in addressing safety concerns within the community.”
Combined with an increase in the starting salaries for police officers, this initiative is a step in the right direction. Its strength is that it does not rely exclusively on police power but aims to involve the community in multiple ways.
In 2017, a New York University study estimated that every 10 additional organizations focusing on crime and community life in a city with 100,000 residents leads to a 9% reduction in the murder rate and a 6% reduction in the violent crime rate.
Community engagement will be vital in reversing the upward trend in violent crime. Enlisting participation can not be, as so many boards and commissions are, limited to political activists and the friends of supervisors. New solutions will require new perspectives and voices, particularly those from under-represented communities, including victims and former offenders. That will require a concerted outreach program through traditional means, such as town halls, and non-traditional channels, such as churches and community service organizations.
A focus on crime itself is only half of the solution; the other part is investing in community life. The Department of Housing and Urban Development found that “[s]trong social organization, youth job opportunities, immigration, and residential stability” were key factors in lowering crime rates. The people of Prince William can invest in reducing the crime rate by engaging in our community life. Many organizations throughout the county are doing this work, but they need help.
Whether leading youth sports, delivering food, tutoring, mentoring mothers, or working with veterans, there is a need for every willing volunteer. Volunteer Prince William (volunteerprincewilliam.org) is a fantastic resource for finding organizations seeking volunteers, as is Volunteer Match (volunteermatch.org). Prince William County Schools has a “Volunteer And Stewardship Opportunities” page on its website (pwcs.edu), as does the Boys and Girls Club (bgca.org).
Local residents can also look to Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) for ways to help (actspwc.org/volunteer). In addition, many churches and outreach organizations post their needs online. Some needs can’t be met by just anyone, but every need can be met by someone.
There is no doubt that Prince William has a growing crime problem and no question that the local government could be doing more. However, crime is a complicated issue; eliminating it will take a community effort.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
