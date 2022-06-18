Several area teens attended the PWC Pride: Community Celebration & Information Day on June 7 at the county government complex.
They heard from elected officials, conversed with local groups, danced, ate ice cream and felt the embrace of their community. After the festivities, they filed into the building to watch the Prince William Board of County Supervisors proclaim June 2022 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.
However, as they settled in to watch their government in action, the teens got a lecture on how an elected official’s personal religious liberty trumped secular acknowledgment of them. The invective continued with allegations that the LGBTQIA+ community “condoned” and “accepted” the sexualization of children, easily understood by the teens as a denunciation of how they came to their own identification.
Several of the teens were visibly upset as the supervisor finished by saying that the LGBTQIA+ movement was moving to “a darker and darker place for our society and culture” and that she would “proudly vote against this [resolution] again this year.”
The response from the dais to these comments varied from an affirmation of the obvious pain on display in the audience to a censure of the proclamation as divisive. The proclamation “encourages the community to celebrate the principles of equality, inclusion, freedom from discrimination, and justice for all who visit and reside in Prince William County.”
It is odd that the Board of County Supervisors still has contentious votes on LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in the name of protecting children from the promotion of the gay movement. That’s because on Oct. 6, 2015, the board, including two of the current supervisors who could not support this year’s Pride resolution, voted to name the 30-acre park at Potomac Shores where hundreds of children play after a soccer phenom and hometown hero, Ali Krieger, who is openly lesbian.
Last year, Krieger and her wife, Ashlyn Harris, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and perhaps someday that girl will kick the ball back and forth with her parents at the fields named after her mom by her proud hometown.
The United States was founded on the self-evident truth that all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This goal has been more aspirational than practical; nonetheless, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” While many people will recognize this quotation as that of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a deeply faithful man, they may not know that one of King’s key advisors, Bayard Rustin, was gay.
Rustin was with King in Montgomery, Ala., and organized the March on Washington. He led protests for equality as early as the 1940s.
Indeed, it is widely held that Rustin, raised a Quaker and having studied with leaders in the Gandhian movement in India, instructed King on the tenets of non-violent resistance. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan honored the then recently deceased civil rights leader: “Though a pacifist, [Rustin] was a fighter to the finish. That is why over the course of his life he won the undying love of all who cherish freedom.″
At the June 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, the words “love” and “Christianity” were used repeatedly by people on both sides of the debate. Therefore, it is worth noting that the first statement in the First Amendment of the Constitution, before freedom of speech, before freedom of the press and before freedom of assembly, is the statement that government shall have “no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
However, if one is going to use personal religious beliefs to legislate while simultaneously professing love for those with whom they disagree, it is worth reflecting on 1 Corinthians 13:4-5: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”
Unfortunately, the youth who attended the meeting June 7 did not see either prevailing sentiments from the Constitution or the Bible on display by a number of their elected leaders.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
