In 1958, The Platters crooned, “When your heart’s on fire, you must realize/ Smoke gets in your eyes.”
Apparently, in 2023, when 20 million acres are on fire in Canada, you must also realize that smoke gets in your eyes, your lungs, the air and just about everything else.
It has been nearly two months since the fires started in Ontario and Quebec, and it does not look like they will be letting up any time soon. Fire season in Canada runs from May to September, but a particularly warm and dry spring led to an unprecedented number of fires early in the season. It is a smoky summer for us south of the border as smoke continues to drift over the United States.
After COVID lockdowns, working from home and remote school, the last thing people want to hear is that the healthiest choice is to stay indoors, but, unfortunately, when the air quality is unhealthy, that is exactly what is recommended.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, when the air quality is bad, air conditioners should be switched from fresh air intake to recirculating mode so that the system does not bring particles into the house. Window units should be sealed, and avoid using portable air conditioners with a single hose that vents outside on smoky days.
If creating an air-safe space in your home isn’t an option, there are several places in the community that folks can visit, such as libraries, shopping malls, movie theaters and museums.
The smoke is not going to affect everyone to the same degree, but we should all be careful. Extra care should be taken by those with respiratory and heart ailments, the elderly and children. Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, trigger headaches and cause many chronic issues to worsen.
If the advice to stay indoors doesn’t give folks flashbacks to 2020, this advisory will probably do it. For those who must be outside on days with poor air quality, and especially those with increased health concerns, experts recommend wearing an N95 mask. The smoke is made up of gasses and particles; the masks will keep most of the particles out of the respiratory system.
Water isn’t good just for putting out fires. When it comes to dealing with the smoky summer, drinking plenty of water can also help keep you healthy. Those extra cups of water can help reduce any systemic inflammation by helping the kidneys and the liver remove toxins from the body.
To check on the air quality, go to AirNow.gov. Instead of looking at a large national map or even a regional map, this site allows users to put in their zip code to check the air quality in their neighborhood. Plus, there is an air quality forecast so people can plan outdoor activities for days with better air quality.
These fires show how truly small our planet is. Prince William County is about 900 miles from the fires, but hazy skies and air quality warnings are an ominous example of how connected we are.
However, the silver lining of these smoky clouds may be the opportunity it presents to bring our community closer. Unlike during COVID, the smoke does not mean that we can’t be together. Check on your neighbors. Visit folks who may not be able to get out as much or set up playdates for kids. Offer to cut someone’s lawn or walk dogs for people who may not be able to tolerate the reduced air quality.
While The Platters warned us about smoke getting in our eyes, they also sang, “You’ve got to laugh a little, cry a little/And let the clouds roll by a little/That’s the story of/That’s the glory of love.” So while these clouds roll by this summer, take care of yourself and your neighbors because, as these fires have shown us, our world isn’t quite as big as it looks.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
