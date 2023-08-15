It’s an election year in Virginia, just like every other year. While it might be comforting to think we vote annually because we love democracy more than other states, that’s not the whole story.
After the Civil War, Virginia needed a new constitution that, under the 14th Amendment, recognized the birthright citizenship of African Americans and gave Black men the right to vote, even though the 15th Amendment wasn’t ratified until 1870.
The state constitutional convention convened on Dec. 3, 1867, and the new constitution was approved April 17, 1868. The timing was perfect: It was the seventh anniversary of the day of Virginia’s secession and a presidential election year. The new constitution required the election of a governor upon its ratification, which set Virginia up to elect its governor and the President on the same schedule. The fact that’s not what happens today should be a bit of a spoiler.
While the new constitution expanded the vote to Black men, it disenfranchised anyone who had held elected office before the Civil War. The reasoning was these men had taken an oath to the United States and, by joining the Confederacy, they had broken that oath. Well, those old boys in gray did not like that, not one bit.
Confederate sympathizers delayed the ratification referendum for months until an agreement was brokered to allow Virginians to vote on the disenfranchisement clause separately from the Constitution as a whole. So the ratification vote didn’t happen until 1869, setting the state up for off-year gubernatorial elections into perpetuity. Also, the voters rejected the clause disenfranchising former officeholders.
But that’s not the end of the story.
In 1902, Virginia changed its constitution again to codify Jim Crow while tip-toeing around the 15th Amendment’s requirement that no man (just men at this point) be denied the right to vote based on race. They weren’t subtle about their primary objectives.
Raleigh C. Minor wrote to the convention suggesting that men who owned property receive two votes while those without property get one. With apparent pride, he explained, “The danger of negro domination is eliminated, without making a discrimination against him.” This was because it would maintain universal male suffrage but give extra voice to those who “have shown intelligence, thrift, enterprise, and an interest in the welfare and stability of the community – thus giving the balance of power to the great, intelligent middle class, while not denying to the poor and ignorant a voice in the community commensurate with their intelligence.”
The delegates did not enact Mason’s plan because theirs was even worse.
The 1902 constitution kept the election cycle and protected the franchise for Civil War veterans, their adult sons and property owners who had paid at least $1 in property taxes if they could show a cursory knowledge of the new constitution. It also established a poll tax that had to be paid for three consecutive years before a voter could participate in an election. Finally, voter registration went through a local official chosen by a judge appointed by the General Assembly.
These changes resulted in the disenfranchisement of most Black and poor white voters, cutting the voting rolls by half. This was the constitution of Virginia until 1971.
While the past four presidential elections in Virginia have garnered between 71% and 77% voter turnout, off-year elections when local offices are on the ballot saw those numbers dip to between 28% and 42%. In other words, we are still feeling the effects of the Civil War 158 years later, along with the 1902 efforts to concentrate state and local power in the hands of the few.
We have about three months until Prince William County voters head to the polls, plenty of time to learn about the candidates looking to fill the 34 offices up for election this year. Now is the time to start researching where folks stand on the issues and plan to attend a candidate forum or town hall.
For many years, these off-year elections aimed to play on voters’ apathy to drive down turnout. In 2019 only 42% of Virginia voters went to the polls, yet it was the highest turnout for a local election since 1995. Imagine making history by breaking that record and repudiating the efforts of 1869 and 1902.
Kristina Nohe is a political activist, adoption advocate and homeschooling mom who is proud to be from Prince William County.
(3) comments
Vote the uniparty! Vote to destroy the Rural Crescent while you still can!
The Rural Crescent isn't actually rural. It's just undeveloped land in one of the largest growing metropolitan areas in America.
Develop it like the rest of NoVA.
You know what is just important? Hitting the gym once in a while and eating a healthy diet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.