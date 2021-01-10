The 43 ranges at Marine Corps Base Quantico will be busy through Jan. 22 with training for everything from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live aerial munitions.
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
Quantico says very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur due to the following training:
Jan. 10 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 15LBS & Below
Jan. 12 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Howitzers & Mortars
Jan. 13 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Howitzers & Mortars
Jan. 14 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Howitzers & Mortars
Jan. 19 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live Fire Demo
Jan 20 7 a.m. – midnight
Live Fire Demo, Mortars, Missiles, Small Arms, Rockets, 7.62 & below
Jan 21 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live Fire Demo, Mortars, Missiles, Small Arms, Rockets
Jan 22 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Demo, Mortars, Missiles, Small Arms, Rockets
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, visit http://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil
