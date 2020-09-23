A 51-year-old Nokesville man is jailed without bond following a Tuesday domestic assault and brief barricade at his home on Leary Street.
Brian Erwin Rowell is charged with attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the incident, which began with a call to police about a domestic with weapons, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The victim, a 35-year-old woman, told officers that she and Rowell got into an argument, and he brandished a knife and firearm toward her, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
At some point during the altercation, Rowell also kicked the victim before firing a round into the home, Carr said. Eventually, the victim got away and fled to a neighbor's house, where police were called about 12:20 p.m.
Prior to police arriving, the accused fired an additional round inside the home, Carr said. There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire.
Once at the scene, officers learned there were other occupants inside the house with Rowell, Carr said. Members of the police crisis negotiation team responded and were able to have all of the occupants safely leave the home.
Rowell was taken into custody without incident. The victim reported minor injuries.
Four years ago this fine, upstanding citizen stabbed three people in Gainesville: http://bristowbeat.com/news/nokesville-man-allegedly-stabs-three-at-mvp-bar-and-grill/
Why is this gang-bangin thug even on the streets??
I wonder how he got out?
