Manassas Park police on Wednesday arrested a 69-year-old non-instructional employee at Sudley Elementary School on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
City police say detectives conducted several search warrants this week in regards to an internet tip they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed the suspect, Pablo De Jesus Moran, 69, of Cabbel Dive in Manassas Park, was receiving and transmitting images of pre-pubescent and pubescent minors, city police said in a news release.
"During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Moran was a non-instructional employee with the Prince William County Public School system and they were notified immediately," the release said.
Moran was apprehended at Sudley Elementary School, where he works, and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography, the release said.
Moran was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
In a note to parents, Sudley Elementary School Principal Kevin Conroy said Moran is on leave and not in the building while the investigation continues.
"We have no reason to believe any of our students are involved in this situation, but I wanted you to be aware," he wrote. "I appreciate your cooperation and support."
