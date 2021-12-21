The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a national faith-based nonprofit, is opening a new office in Northern Virginia that will help resettle hundreds of Afghans in the region.
The office at the Peace Lutheran Church in Alexandria may help resettle as many as 700 refugees by early next year. LIRS operates 51 other sites across the country and, since the summer, the non-profit has resettled approximately 1,200 Afghan refugees in Northern Virginia.
During a ribbon cutting at the church Dec. 16, LIRS president and CEO Krish Vignarajah said within the last few months her organization has increased its staffing and opened several new resettlement offices around the country in response to the overwhelming number of refugees who need housing and other services.
“It is significant,” Vignarajah told InsideNoVa. “Our focus has been, ‘how do we build a capacity, particularly where we know families will go Northern Virginia, Maryland, D.C. California?’”
Northern Virginia resettlement agencies say about 7,800 Afghan refugees will have been resettled by this coming September.
Vignarajah noted it has been challenging for LIRS after the agency was forced to close 17 offices, a third of its refugee resettlement sites, across the country after the state department capped the number of refugees allowed to enter the country at 15,000 during President Donald Trump’s administration – down from 110,000 during President Barack Obama’s administration.
Even before the refugee crisis, Northern Virginia already had a sizable Afghan community, and most of the new refugees in the region plan to live with family and friends. But there are some who will need to find housing and start a new life without that support.
Muzhgan Azizy, who worked for the U.S. Embassy in Kabul before leaving in July with her husband and 13-year-old son, said when she first came to the United States they had no friends or family in the area which made the adjustment challenging. When they arrived, the family had an apartment in Falls Church, but there was no one to teach them where to do their grocery shopping or how to pay their rent through an online portal.
“In Afghanistan, that's not how we pay our rent,” she said. “We paid directly to the owner of the apartment. If it is very fancy, it has a leasing office, and we paid the rent there.”
Azizy said the transition to a new school was especially difficult for her son who was used to having only one class in the same room the whole day in Afghanistan.
“Those first few days, he missed so many classes, and I received so many calls and messages that he missed his classes,” she said. “It was difficult for him to figure out where each of his classes were located in the school building.”
When her family first arrived in Northern Virginia, Azizy said they knew there was support available for refugees but did not know how to access it until one of Azizy’s colleagues gave her contact information to someone at LIRS.
Fast forward five months later, Azizy is now the senior program officer for the Afghan Placement and Resettlement Program at LIRS helping to coordinate refugee travel arrangements for Afghans leaving military bases to be resettled.
“I am a refugee, I know what other refugees go through. I know the reasons behind their struggles, behind their anger. behind their frustration, behind their depression, so I understand them really well,” Azizy said. “I'm very thankful for the job that everyone does at LIRS.”
Azizy is one of many Afghans LIRS has hired to help resettle other refugees. At Peace Lutheran Church, Vignarajah said they have hired 12 new full-time case workers – all of whom were Afghan refugees – with plans to hire more in the coming weeks.
“It was really important for us to hire people who literally walked in the same steps and took the same path in the last few months as our clients,” Vignarajah said.
Vignarajah noted that having a physical location where refugees can come and talk with case workers who understand their experience and what they have been through is a critical part of the resettlement process because it connects them to a community.
“The physical location is where we can bring them in, we can walk them through the paperwork, we can explain how to enroll in public school, you can have a doctor speak with them, we can create that personal human connection so they don't feel like they're just lost in a system,” Vignarajah said.
