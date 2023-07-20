Two powerhouse veteran-centric nonprofits formalized their partnership earlier this month at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery.
Phyllis Wilson and Karen Worcester are two peas in a pod, and the same can be said for their respective organizations.
Wilson, a former Army chief warrant officer and now president of the Military Women’s Memorial Foundation, and Worcester, co-founder and executive director of Wreaths Across America, signed a memorandum of understanding to solidify the partnership between the two like-minded missions.
The women met at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington Cemetery in 2019 and quickly realized they shared a passion for supporting veterans. They became not only effective business partners but also close friends. While the two have been collaborating for years, they finally put it on paper during an event July 9.
“We cannot do it alone, no organization… There’s thousands of charity organizations out there for the veteran community, and you know, sadly, that’s about what it takes,” Wilson said. “We all have our own little niche. But sometimes when we find if we partner up, it can blossom.”
Both organizations are dedicated to honoring service members and sharing their stories. It’s a mission that Wilson and Worcester are so passionate about that they become teary-eyed at the mere prospect of a veteran’s story being forgotten.
“We say their names because we believe a person dies twice: the first time when the life leaves their body, but the final time is when their name is never repeated again and they're forgotten,” Worcester said. “We owe it to those people who served and their families that we keep their names alive and their memory alive, and we owe it to the next generation.”
The Women In Military Service for America Memorial Foundation built and now operates the country’s only major national memorial and historical repository that documents the stories of women’s military service, Wilson’s included.
“Yes, there are negative aspects of the military, whether it’s sexual trauma, post-traumatic stress or whatever the case may be. But there’s so much goodness happening too. That’s what we’re trying to do is shine the light again,” Wilson said.
The signing was part of a joint “Giving in July” event at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, where for every $17 wreath sponsored for Wreaths Across America, $5 was given back to the memorial. This year’s National Wreaths Across America Day will be Dec. 16 at over 3,700 participating locations nationwide, including Arlington National Cemetery.
During the free event, Wreaths Across America gave tours of its mobile educational exhibit that doubles as an official “Welcome Home” center for Vietnam veterans.
Other activities included a station where participants could make a replica dog tag to be hung at Wreaths Across America’s 10-acre Military Women’s Grove in Maine. The dog tags are currently displayed at the Military Women’s Memorial Education Center and will remain there throughout July.
The event exemplified how two organizations have put a heavy emphasis on educating younger generations about the stories and sacrifice of service members.
“We bring the stories together, making sure that they're not forgotten and not just archiving them. Because if they’re archived, that’s wonderful, but I think making them so they’re good reading and interesting so the kids don’t just put them away,” Worcester said. “The stories are more important, honestly, than the stones, because that’s what keeps them alive.”
With the solidified partnership, the two are looking forward to spreading the positive aspects of service, inspiring younger generations and keeping the memory of past service members alive.
“Wreaths Across America’s mission is to teach,” Worcester said.” “We have to cultivate a generation of kids that understand that freedom is worth fighting for.”
The Women Veterans Memorial Foundation hopes to have 23,000 stories archived by the end of the year, and Wreaths Across America intends to support and aid in that goal, the women said. The two plan to host more collaborative events and combine efforts to support the greatest number of service members possible.
“That’s the glory of networking, is we don’t have to have the answer ourselves or do it alone,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.